Moms fish free May 7-8

During “Take a Mom Fishing Weekend” Saturday, May 7, to Sunday, May 8, moms who live in Minnesota can fish without purchasing a license.

The Minnesota State Legislature established this special weekend in 1988 to coincide with Mother’s Day.

Most years, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend are on the same weekend, but not this year.

On Take a Mom Fishing weekend, fishing is open for many species like crappie, sunfish, catfish, or native fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead or sheepshead.

Walleye and northern pike seasons will open the following weekend on Saturday, May 14.

Fishing season dates and regulations are available on the DNR fishing page (mndnr.gov/Fishing).

Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish and get acquainted with fishing ethics and stewardship on theDNR learn to fish page (mndnr.gov/GoFishing).