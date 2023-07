Artist Peter Haakon Thompson set up his Mobile Sign Shop at the Rock County Community Library in Luverne Thursday afternoon, June 22, where he assisted participants with making wooden handmade signs. The signs are reminiscent of the wooden, engraved, painted, handmade signs used in northern Minnesota to designate roads leading to lake cabins.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.