Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne observes Veterans Homes Week

As the Veterans Home in Luverne celebrated Minnesota Veterans Homes Week May 9-15, staff members also acknowledge the benefits of a caring and generous community.

“We are so fortunate to receive support from the community,” said Administrator Scott Buchanan.

“Volunteers, activities and events, supplies and monetary donations all enhance the experience of our veteran residents and spouses.”

The Luverne Veterans Home is the grateful recipient of tremendous community support, according to Public Affairs Coordinator Duane Mabon. “Many items have been donated that contribute to resident comfort.”

These include, for example, towel warmers, physical therapy and medical equipment, recliners, televisions and a soft serve ice cream machine, all of which enhance residents’ experiences, said Shirley Connor, recreation director.

“There is nothing more soothing than a nice warm blanket on a chilly day or a bowl of ice cream on a hot summer day,” she said.

Buchanan said it’s an honor to working for the Veterans Home.

“Our staff are so dedicated to caring for our residents and take such pride in their work,” he said.

“The annual Veterans Home Week is an opportunity to recognize the staff who truly are heroes caring for heroes.”

He said both residents and staff appreciate community support.

Those interested in supporting the Luverne Veterans Home may contact Mabon at duane.mabon@state.mn.us or visit the MDVA website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/Donate. Online donations are also accepted.