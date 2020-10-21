Minnesota Senate District 22

Shawna Marshall:

Top priority:

The first priority in 2021 is going to be balancing the budget and making the difficult decisions on how to do that while also protecting our people and communities.

I am running for office because I believe our district deserves a voice that will listen to the people, advocate for their needs, and bring communication and bipartisanship back to the state government.

The state legislature needs to hear the needs of the local communities and act accordingly. We have strong competent leaders in our county who know how to help their communities thrive. State government only needs to work toward making those paths available to them.

COVID-19:

We need to create a plan going forward that has a tiered system of criteria that deals with each district separately. What is appropriate for the cities is not always what is appropriate for rural Minnesota.

Gridlock:

We must again learn to listen, to have the humility to serve, to have the grace to compromise, and to have the wisdom to know what is worth fighting for. I believe that our people, their interests, and their welfare is worth fighting for.

I support reforms that would prohibit consolidating multiple subjects into a single omnibus bill.

COVID-19:

There will be difficult decisions made. We will also need to keep in mind that this last year has been hard on our people and small businesses, so raising their taxes will add to that turmoil. With that being said, the budget will need to be balanced.

We cannot reduce funding that would cripple our local or rural economies or communities. What may be needed is the approach to deficit taken by Governor Dayton. He marginally raised taxes (to the level of the average citizen) on the top income bracket, which allowed him to balance the budget without creating a crippling burden on small businesses or middle- and working-class Minnesotans.

Health care:

I support expanding Minnesota’s MNSure program with the end goal being to see that all Minnesotans are medically covered. That will be a process that will take several years. I would propose we begin with covering farmers and small business owners who are self-employed and so have to buy into high premium plans, covering small business and agricultural workers to ease the burden on the individual and the small business themselves from having to provide insurance coverage, and to cover mental health needs that private insurance falls short on.

Workplace regulations:

Yes, I support this mandate. I believe that providing a mandated paid family leave will support the families of Minnesota, will support the working class of Minnesota, will promote a higher quality of life and greater sense of stability for our communities and families, and will assist in decreasing abortion and post-partum depression rates.

Transportation:

I would like to see our state legislature pass a comprehensive bonding bill that will address some of these concerns. Of course, that doesn’t solve the whole problem. We will have to look at alternative sources of funding for these projects, such as the gas tax or even reserving a portion of sales tax from transportation vehicles and equipment going toward this funding.

Energy:

We should continue to push toward renewable energy while providing training and education for workers who are changing fields into clean energy work.

Emergency powers:

The state legislature should hold itself accountable for having a plan to address the Covid-19 crisis before seeking to end emergency powers. The governor’s office and state legislature are co-equal entities of the Minnesota state government.

The governor’s emergency powers could have been ended by the state legislature if they took equal responsibility toward addressing the health emergency occurring.

Other issues

Agriculture: I would fight for the agricultural community through working toward passing a comprehensive bonding bill, holding Washington accountable for compensating farmers who have been hurt by the tariff laws, passing a Buffer Strip Tax Credit to compensate farmers who have lost land that they can earn a living off of due to buffer strip regulations, and work toward legislating full conformity for Section 179 which will assist farmers in being able to update equipment easier and with less red tape between state and federal taxes.

Education: Work on finding alternative sources of funding education so it is not so reliant on property taxes. Work toward fully funding education. Increase support staff and school counselors. Introduce more trade class curriculum in high school that works on hands-on projects in the communities.

Community Growth: Support needs of local city governments to address their own needs that will increase the quality of life of their citizens – primarily regarding housing, jobs, and child care. Hear their needs and advocate for legislation that opens doors for them to pursue the pathways to better their communities.

Inequality and Justice: Create citizens review board for police departments in every county to hear ethics case brought against police officers. Pass legislation so officers terminated for ethical violations cannot be rehired by another department. Provide mental health support and training for police officers.

Personal background and qualifications:

I’ve been with my partner Jesse for a little over five years. He works for Research and Development at Raven Industries and teaches at Luverne Street Music. We share two sons and I also have three stepchildren.

I received my Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls in psychology, and my Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota in clinical mental health, where I graduated with honors and as vice president of my honor society.

I have been working for Southwestern Mental Health Center for a little over six years now, serving the mental health needs of our local communities and families.

I am a first-generation college graduate and the first female state senate candidate from our district.

My background provides me with the insight and character to care about the needs of the communities and populations within our district.

Bill Weber:

Top priority:

My top priority for the 2021 legislature is to work out the projected deficit in a manner that causes the least damage to rural Minnesota and SD-22.

I am running for office to make sure that SD-22 has a strong, common sense, conservative voice in the Senate. Rock County, with its strong agriculture and agricultural based job market needs to have state policies that support and enhance rural Minnesota, its economy, job base and housing and transportation needs.

COVID-19:

The state would get a C- for a grade in Covid. The fact that active Covid patients were put into nursing homes while our hospitals were empty is beyond understanding.

The governor’s shutdown of Main Street businesses forced more people into the big box stores, thus accomplishing what he said he was trying to avoid. In a conversation with him, I said our main street businesses would love to have customers standing every 6’. Most of our businesses have further spacing than that – even without Covid.

Gridlock:

There is already a prohibition on the combining of different subjects. What has happened over years is that definitions are broadened and so many areas are included in a single finance bill. I would gladly work on reducing gridlock.

Right now there are many people on both sides who will not budge and fail to reach a compromise. I am willing to achieve part of my goal and work another day to get the rest but there needs to be a similar sense of compromise on the other side as well.

Budget:

The budget crisis will no doubt create a need to shift-delay some payments. It will be challenging to keep schools, local governments, nursing homes, etc whole and functioning. When we have people losing their jobs and businesses due to the governor’s shutdown, we cannot raise taxes.

Health care:

I do not support expanded government-run health care. The only way you can contain costs in government-run health care is to ration health care. There needs to be a fostering of greater competition and transparency in the markets. The actions taken by the state have helped to contain health insurance costs.

Workplace regulations:

Mandated employer requirements will cost us jobs and businesses. The restaurants and bars in the metro area were already closing due to such actions of local government before Covid hit. A state-run mandate will pass the burden to the rest of the state.

Transportation:

With the proposed bonding bill, we are adding well over $600 million for roads and bridges between GO Bonds and Trunk Highway bonds. We do not need to raise the gas tax in order to provide needed funding for roads and bridges.

Energy:

We should not increase renewable energy mandates on utilities. The renewable market is increasing and we must let it do so on its own. Increased mandates produce increased costs to the consumer.

Emergency Powers:

Emergency powers should be limited to 60 days. Then the legislature should have to give a positive vote to allow a governor to keep them. The current dictatorship the law has created in Minnesota should not be continued. It has wasted money, created hardships and violated basic rights of the people.

Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.

I am a life-long resident of Rock County having graduated from Luverne High School in 1974. In 1979, I married the former Barb Jessen and we are the parents of Christina and Will. Christina is married to Chris and they are the parents of Isla and Emmy. Will is married to Beth and they are the parents of Liam.

My business has been in the real estate appraisal, brokerage and management field for 44 years I have worked in Luverne. I am a member of St. John Lutheran Church where I have served in various offices as well as being a former choir director. I have also belonged to the Luverne Rotary Club for 44 years. Local politics saw me as a councilman and mayor for 16 years.

I am finishing my second term as State Senator and currently serve as Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Policy Committee. I also serve on the corresponding finance committee as well as both the policy and finance committees in the area of Environment and Natural Resources. I previously served on the E-12 Education Committee, served as the Co-chair of the GOP Rural Caucus for 4 years and am currently a MN Appointee to the International Legislator’s Forum made up of legislators from MN, SD, ND and Manitoba Province which meets annually to discuss issues we share with our mutual borders.