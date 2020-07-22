Minnesota hunters will have more opportunities to harvest deer this season

Hunters can start planning ahead for the deer season with the release of the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping regulations handbook, now available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources deer hunting page at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

“This season, hunters in general will see more chances to harvest deer,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader.

“These opportunities are due to increases in deer populations in much of the state and as part of our response to chronic wasting disease in southern Minnesota.”

Hunting licenses go on sale Saturday, Aug. 1, and are available at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.

The popular youth deer hunting season continues and will happen statewide Oct. 15-18.

During last year’s inaugural statewide youth season, nearly 5,700 young deer hunters harvested a deer, which represented a 77 percent increase from the previous season when it was limited to fewer areas.

“Positive early hunting experiences go a long way toward starting or continuing a rewarding fall tradition,” Keller said.

“We’re excited to be able to continue providing this great opportunity that helps adults introduce youth to all that deer hunting has to offer.”