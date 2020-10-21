Minnesota House of Representatives District 22A

Chris Baumberger:

DFL candidate Chris Baumberger is seeking election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 22A, challenging Republican incumbent Joe Schomacker, Luverne.

He did not respond to a questionnaire by the Star Herald, but on his website he offers the following information:

I grew up on a small farm 60 miles down the road from Slayton, across the Minnesota border, in South Dakota. I spent six years in the Army National Guard to help pay for the degree I earned from Minnesota State, Mankato. I am married with four children and work as a property assessor for Murray County. I also officiate a variety of sports.

I love to meet people, listen to their stories and try to understand their point of view. I hope to work with both parties to find compromise and serve the good people of southwest Minnesota.

Healthcare

I will work to make sure healthcare is affordable and accessible to all in Minnesota.

Education

I will work to boost teacher pay and increase funding for pre-K – 12.

Criminal justice reform

The system needs to work for everyone. I will work toward this goal.

Term limits for state legislators

I support term limits for state legislators.

Renewable energy and the Environment

I will work to support and expand wind, solar and ethanol as alternative sources of energy.

Joe Schmacker:

Joe

Schomacker

Top priority:

The top priorities for Rock County are to get our economy back up and running, support law and order throughout the state, Section 179 conformity (which we have now passed), and balancing the state budget.

COVID-19:

The state is at a C. Making mandates as if Rock County is like downtown Minneapolis hasn’t worked. We should be incentivizing responsible behavior instead of focusing on penalizing irresponsible behavior.

Gridlock:

Until you can find a way that stops groups from profiteering off misleading information about legislation, you won’t be able to get to what’s driving gridlock today.

I’ve always felt that Southwest Minnesota sends me to St. Paul to get a job done – not make the fiery speeches that grab headlines. That’s the approach I take and it’s earned me endorsements again this year from both the Minnesota Chamber (business) SIEU (unions).

I stand ready to work with anyone willing to work with me.

Budget:

Government needs to pivot like we all had to. We can’t collect more taxes from the same people who were shut down and deemed non-essential this year. Joining 48 other states in our health care privacy laws would start significant savings immediately, and we can continue from there.

Health care:

We started to see how government-run insurance would go. Gov. Walz’s health care proposal allowed Minnesota to utilize cost-saving measures like prior authorization. In the same session, he signed a bill restricting private insurance companies from doing the very same thing.

We need to continue the effective reinsurance program, join the nurse licensure compact, and conform to national privacy laws to take hundreds of millions of dollars out of admin costs and lower rates that way.

Workplace regulations:

I support paid family leave, but not in the form it was in the House. That bill treated all businesses the same, collected billions of dollars in new taxes, and rewrote contracts with businesses that already had the coverage. I’ll support a bill that is less one-size-fits-all.

Transportation:

I oppose the regressive gas tax that causes people in Rock County to pay more to go places because we’re spread out. Current funding sources can be enough if we are focused on roads and bridges and actually prioritize transportation funding as part of our overall budget.

Energy:

We don’t need mandates to prove that renewables work. Our region has world-wide leaders for renewable energy. If talks of mandates come up, though, I want to make sure electric co-ops and municipalities have a seat at the table.

Emergency Powers:

The legislature must be legally bound to be involved. I sincerely believe that alone would have led to fewer inconsistencies in the executive orders, because we would have been made to work these issues out in a public forum.

Other issues:

Last week the legislature passed, with my support, a public infrastructure bill. The bill included funding for the new Ellsworth City Hall, a dental clinic for low-income families in Pipestone, and water treatment for Murray County to get the arsenic out of their tap water. We also put $700 million into roads and bridge repairs and finally conformed to Section 179 accelerated depreciation for taxes. These are important for our region.

Unfortunately, a Minneapolis Rebuild hoax claims this bill had $8 million to rebuild Minneapolis after the riots. It does not. That money paid law enforcement. Most of that $8 million comes from the Trunk Highway Fund which has the State Troopers’ budget. No rioting destroyed state highways that the money could otherwise be used for.

Since June, the No. 1 thing I hear from people around town is to not see our tax dollars going to rebuild Minneapolis. I have not and will not support your dollars being used for that.

Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.

I’m lifelong Rock County. My parents, brother and I run Schomackers Home Galleries, providing products and services locally. It’s a great opportunity to hear from people every day and keep me connected.

The last 10 years have been an honor to serve Southwest Minnesota in the House. The working on important issues like better funding for nursing homes and Section 179 tax conformity, among many other issues, have been a pleasure to fight for, and I am humbled and grateful for the support.