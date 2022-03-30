Minnesota Historic Preservation Review Board meets April 12

The State Historic Preservation Review Board will consider the nomination of the Manfred House at the Blue Mounds State Park to the National Registrar of Historic Places during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

The meeting link and instructions will be available on the State Review Board Meeting page, mn.gov/admin/shpo/registration/nrhp/review-board/meetings.

The Manfred House is among several nominated properties for consideration, and the meeting will consider several nominations during the April 12 meeting.

The local Save the Manfred House group hired a historian to nominate the structure for consideration. Visit

savethemanfredhouse.org

All owners of nominated properties have been notified in accordance with program regulations.

Inclusion in the National Registrar constitutes official recognition of the historical importance of these premises.

In Minnesota, National Registrar properties that are publicly owned or are owned by non-profit entities qualify for Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants, also known as Legacy Grants, which can provide funding for their rehabilitation and maintenance.

Written comments should be directed to Secretary, State Historic Preservation Review Board, SHPO, 50 Sherburne Ave., Suite 203, St. Paul, MN 55155.