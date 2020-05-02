Miller named Minnesota West rep for Board of Trustees Outstanding College Educator Award

Minnesota West Community and Technical College has selected Rita Miller, Luverne, as a nominee for the statewide Outstanding Educator Award.

The award acknowledges “exceptional individual professional accomplishment and encourages ongoing excellence in teaching,” according to Jackie Otkin, dean of Allied Health for Minnesota West.

“Rita demonstrates that excellence in teaching is an ongoing process and something to be sought after over a lifetime,” Otkin said.

Faculty and students from each Minnesota West campus offered input to identify candidates for the award, and they chose Miller for the honor.

“The students and faculty strongly support Rita and believe she embodies excellence in teaching, and is truly deserving of this award,” Otkin said.

Miller, medical laboratory technician instructor, has been chosen to represent Minnesota West for the Statewide Award of Outstanding Educator.

Nominations were based on criteria such as innovative program delivery, cooperation and partnerships within and outside of the college, campus involvement and leadership, and community involvement and leadership.

“Rita is truly an outstanding educator, going above and beyond to serve her students and program. She has shown unwavering commitment to Minnesota West and her students over the last 20 plus years, and is highly respected by fellow colleagues and the health care industry,” Otkin said.

“She consistently demonstrates patience, kindness, and dedication to her students. Most importantly, she has the drive and dedication to continue learning, serving, and growing professionally.”

Miller will now be considered among roughly 40 other statewide nominees for the Minnesota Outstanding Educator, which will be announced at the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Awards on April 22 in St. Paul.