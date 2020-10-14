Midwest Fire Equipment and Repair announces new sales rep

Midwest Fire Equipment & Repair Company, Luverne, hired new sales representative Newt Johnson, Rapid City, South Dakota.

Johnson worked as an onsite-equipment specialist before joining Midwest Fire. He’ll start on the production floor, as do all Midwest Fire personnel, to gain a foundational knowledge of the company.

Midwest Fire CEO Sarah Atchison said the new sales hire is part of the company’s plan for growth.

“We want to continue our record annual sales growth by investing back into the company and our team,” she said.

“By doing this we will continue to provide the best customer service and sales experience in the industry.”

Johnson is a 2019 graduate of South Dakota State University and will soon marry his fiancée Claire, who is from Rock Rapids, Iowa. They plan to make their home in the Luverne area.