Master naturalist trainings begin in September at State Park

Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer.

Blue Mounds State Park, Luverne, will host a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training beginning Sept. 11.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on class with expert instructors and fellow learners. Topics to be studied include natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship.

Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three classes that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems – entitled “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes,” and “Northwoods, Great Lakes.”

The class will cover the natural and cultural history of the “Prairies and Potholes” Region with an in-depth overview of the Prairie Ecosystem.

Classes will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 11 through Nov. 13, with two all-day Saturday field trips on Oct. 21 and Nov. 11. The cost for the class is $275, including materials. Scholarships are available.

For more information contact instructor Jeanne Prekker, 507-283-4796, jprekker@hotmail.com.

Register online at www.MinnesotaMasterNaturalist.org. For assistance call 1.888.241.4532 Ext 2120 or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.

Minnesota Master Naturalist is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.