The Luverne comedy duo “Marlene and Darlene” will return to the stage Thursday night, May 11, for a dessert theater fundraiser at the Generations Event Center on South Estey Street.

Actresses Brenda Winter (Marlene) and DJ Luethje (Darlene) will join auctioneer Yvette Vander Brink to raise money for the Generations special events fund.