Manure tanker rolls into ditch near Hills

Local emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, to a crash near Hills where a semi-tanker hauling manure tipped over into the ditch. No one was injured, but the driver, Derek Fick, was trapped in the cab until fire department personnel could help him out. The truck was hauling 7,000 gallons of liquid manure, most of which spilled into the ditch. State and local environmental officials are determining a clean-up strategy. Fick’s brother, Greg Fick, said he was concerned when he first arrived. “When I first looked at that cab, I didn’t think I had a brother anymore,” he said. Derek was taken in for medical evaluation.