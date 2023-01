The city of Luverne’s proposed day care learning center received a boost Dec. 29 when President Biden approved a $2.6 million federal grant funding its construction.

The grant announcement was a welcome present for the city of Luverne.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.