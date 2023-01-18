Luverne Street Music observes 10 years

Ten years ago Janine Papik and LaDonna Iveland noticed families were traveling to Sioux Falls for violin lessons.

“We wondered if there would be a way for instructors to come to Luverne, rather than all these Luverne students traveling to other communities for lessons,” Papik said.

That idea in October of 2012 led to Luverne Street Music, which today joins 11 instructors with more than 100 students at the Carnegie Cultural Center for lessons in voice, piano, strings, woodwinds, brass and other instruments.

An open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Carnegie will mark the 10-year anniversary of Luverne Street Music.

On Thursday Papik reflected on how the program started.

Following their instincts, Papik and Iveland approached the Luverne Chamber Office and worked with volunteers to connect instructors with students at Hilger Commons, the round building owned by Holy Trinity Church.

“From that initial meeting, it took just six weeks to find a location, choose a name, develop a logo and market the plan for opening in January,” said Papik, Luverne Street Music president.

Students and instructors perform recitals, solos and ensembles and they participate in community cantatas, parades and other events throughout the year, making Luverne a talent hub for all things music.

The goal was to provide quality musical education and training for aspiring student musicians of all ages at one convenient location in Luverne.

The mission was to offer many performance opportunities for students and teachers throughout the community, allowing Luverne Street Musicians to “give back” to the community and share the love of music with others.

That goal and mission remains relevant today, Papik said.

“I believe music touches everyone, everywhere, no matter what style each person likes or feels at the moment,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important that it should be made available to everyone, to express themselves in whatever way they choose.”

Since 2012 Luverne Street Music has had more than 600 students and nearly 40 instructors drawing from nearly 20 schools and communities in five states.

This includes private lessons and ensembles, such as Children's Choir, Summer Music Camp, various string ensembles and the Christmas Cantata.

In 2015 Luverne Street Music moved to the historic Carnegie Cultural Center built in 1904 as one of 65 Carnegie Libraries built in Minnesota by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The building today is owned and maintained by the city of Luverne and leased to the non-profit Luverne Street Music.

“This building is amazing,” Papik said. “The architecture is just so gorgeous.”

She credited local support — especially the city’s investment in a major remodel of the lower “Bass Clef” level for soundproof lesson rooms and handicap accessibility.

Local pianist Ross Bergman has a unique perspective on Luverne Street Music.

“As a former student and teacher, I have seen how LSM has wholeheartedly supported my talent and calling,” Bergman said. “I have been honored to see the benefits of LSM come full circle.”

He said the program plays an important role in the community and individuals’ wellbeing.

“Luverne Street Music provides students with opportunities to touch the lives of everyone within the community,” Bergman said. “Music can speak and comfort when words fail.”

Papik said she hopes community members join Luverne Street Music students and staff in the coming year as they celebrate 10 years.

“Your talent is God’s gift to you,” she said. “What you do with it is your gift back to God.”

Saturday’s open house will be the first of 12 monthly celebrations to mark Luverne Street Music’s 10th anniversary.

In February student musicians will share their “Love of Music” through online performances on the Luverne Street Music Facebook page.

Subsequent 2023 anniversary celebrations will be advertised in local media and online.

Papik can be reached at 605-321-2055.