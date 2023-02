Students at Luverne Public Schools have accumulated an unpaid meal debt close to $27,000.

A state procedural plan was recently rolled out, and Luverne is poised to adopt the debt collection process this month.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.