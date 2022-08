Fifteen candidates have filed for four open seats on the Luverne School Board, and three more filed for one unexpired term.

Several of those threw their hats in the ring just before the 5 p.m. filing deadline Tuesday after the Star Herald went to press.

The four-year terms of Katie Baustian, Reva Sehr, Jodi Bosch and Eric Hartman for up for election, and only Hartman filed.