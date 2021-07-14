Luverne Pizza Ranch receives Community Impact Award

Pizza Ranch Inc. awarded its annual Community Impact Award to Randy and Lila Bauer of the Luverne Pizza Ranch at the company’s Awards Banquet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, June 15.

The Community Impact Award recognizes a franchisee or Ranch that has made a positive impact in their community and lives out the Pizza Ranch vision, “To glorify God by positively impacting the world,” according to Pizza Ranch Chief Vision Officer Perry Krosschell.

“This year the award is going to go to quintessential ‘Community’ owners,” Krosschell said. “These owners have shown a personal and passionate desire to constantly impact their community, one person at a time, with a legendary experience.”

Pizza Ranch’s President and Founder, Adrie Groeneweg, added, “Lila has earned this award before and is a great example to the whole Pizza Ranch chain on what it means to put others first. If every town had a ‘Lila’ we would all be better off.”

Randy and Lila Bauer were awarded $1,000 for receiving the Community Impact Award to donate to a local charity of their choosing.

The donation will go to “Rock the Edge,” a group of youth leaders and teens from Rock County that bring Christian youth together for service projects in the community.