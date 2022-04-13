Luverne native receives lifesaving award as peace officer in Buckeye, Arizona

As a student at Luverne High School, Autumn Wenzel gravitated toward the medical profession with thoughts of becoming a registered nurse.

Instead, the 2011 graduate works as a peace officer with the city of Buckeye, Arizona.

She recently used her medical skills to save a young girl’s life.

“I was assisting another agency who received a medical call of a young teenage girl who had stopped breathing,” Wenzel said.

The girl had no pulse when Wenzel began chest compressions.

“I kept wondering where my backup was and hoping, hoping, hoping I was doing the right thing,” she said.

Within a minute, the girl gasped and began breathing on her own just as Wenzel’s backup was arriving. They took the still lethargic girl to the hospital.

Wenzel’s supervisor, Sgt. Darren Smith, recommended her for the life-saving medal for quick medical actions.

“Ofc. Autumn Wenzel is a dedicated and hardworking member of our team. In just a short amount of time she has become a well-respected officer who is known for her willingness to do whatever it takes to assist her community and fellow officers,” Smith said.

“Her commitment and drive are both impressive and inspiring.”

Wenzel graciously accepted the medal.

“It’s definitely an honor,” she said. “I did what any other officer put in that position would have done.”

Wenzel also received a meritorious commendation for her work on two 2021 homicide incidents that happened just a couple of weeks apart.

“I was just doing my job,” Wenzel said. “I was just helping that family whose life was made more difficult through the death of a loved one and who had no understanding of why the homicide occurred.”

And it is not just her superiors who notice Wenzel’s work. Others from the community of 91,502 just west of Phoenix have written comments to the Buckeye Police Department’s social media page.

“She is a sweetheart, too,” wrote Summer Stranges.

“She responded to our neighborhood park where a bunch of teenagers were getting out of hand. She was extremely friendly … as well as professional. Her parents/family should be proud. We’re lucky to have her protecting us here in Buckeye.”

Wenzel’s path to Buckeye began shortly after graduating from LHS when she entered the Minnesota Army National Guard.

She first served with the 224th Transport Company in Olivia and then deployed in 2013 to Afghanistan with the 114th Transport Company based in Duluth.

There they escorted contractors delivering supplies. She retired from the military as a sergeant in 2019.

“I liked the National Guard,” Wenzel said. “I looked at joining law enforcement on the home front for the same military feel.”

She also considered resuming her high school plans to become an RN, but friends encouraged her to enter law enforcement.

Wenzel chose her future retirement designation of Arizona when she was unable to find affordable housing and join the state patrol in Minnesota.

She graduated from the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy and joined the Buckeye Police Department in November 2020 and is one of 100 officers on the police force.

Wenzel doesn’t seek recognition for doing her job.

“I honestly came on expecting to do my job and help as many people as possible,” she said, maintaining her “Minnesota Nice” upbringing, as witnessed by Buckeye resident Jenifer Broussard.

“I just saw you helping that older gentleman at Circle K. You are very kind,” Broussard wrote on the department’s social media page.

Wenzel is the daughter of Gayle Wenzel, Luverne, and Kevin Wenzel, Sioux Falls. She is the granddaughter of Russell and Doris Wenzel, Luverne.