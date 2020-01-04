Luverne hospital prepares for surge of coronavirus patients

Confirmed cases of coronavirus are showing up in communities closer and closer to Rock County, the latest in Lyon County Tuesday and increasing numbers (28) in Minnehaha County just 30 miles to the west.

Testing capacity is limited, so numbers aren’t telling the whole story. That’s why public health officials tell communities to assume the virus is circulating and to continue social distancing.

However, Sanford Health Laboratories in Sioux Falls announced over the weekend that it has received FDA approval for coronavirus testing, which will aid local tracking.

“The really cool thing is we can test in house and it takes only 24 to 48 hours for results,” said Tammy Loosbrock, Sanford Luverne CEO. “It’s a lot better system, since the state labs have been overwhelmed, and commercial labs were taking several days for results.”

However, she said Sanford is still using CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for deciding when to administer tests. So far 44 people were tested in Luverne and so far none have been positive for coronavirus.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s not here,” Loosbrock said. “People can be asymptomatic and still be spreading the virus.”

She emphasized that most important way to combat the virus is to prevent it.

“We need to continue sheltering in place and continue washing our hands — for at least 20 seconds,” she said.

She also said Sanford has been working for the past three weeks to prepare for an onslaught of coronavirus patients. This means taking stock of equipment, cross-training employees, collaborating with public health and emergency management officials and planning for crisis management with all 46 hospitals in the Sanford regional health system.

“We know it’s going to get bad; we just don’t want it to get really bad.” Loosbrock said. “We drill for pandemics and train for what to do if a pandemic hits, so the good news is there’s a protocol in place.”

But she stressed that it’s up to residents in the community to do their part to lessen the impact by staying out of contact with each other.

“This isn’t going to be over in a couple of weeks,” Loosbrock said. “It might not peak until late May or June.”

Sheltering in place remains the most effective way to stem the spread of the disease, which is why Gov. Tim Walz ordered a two-week stay-at-home order that began Friday.

Meanwhile, Sanford Luverne has stepped up measures to protect existing patients and to prepare for coronavirus hospitalizations.

For example, on March 27, Sanford Luverne implemented the policy that no visitors may enter the hospital except with minors or adult patients who require assistance. Also, one visitor is allowed per new mom and baby.

Loosbrock said the new measures are difficult for patients and families, but they’re necessary to protect everyone involved.

“We would like to thank everyone for their understanding as we adapt during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “We are making these changes for the wellbeing of the community.”

Loosbrock said she’s received many questions about testing or test results, which are released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Also, local physicians are using video formats for child checkups, follow-up visits and consults for chronic conditions so patients can remain in their homes.

“When patients call the clinic to schedule, the phone staff will help set up these visits,” Loosbrock said. “Staff has to ensure that the patient gets the visit with their primary care provider.”

Dr. Diane Kennedy said remote visits make sense.

“Patients are being told to shelter in place and they can avoid going out with the video visit,” she said. “I can spend time with them and discuss medications or new symptoms, whatever we would cover in person.”

She said the checkup depends on the reliability of patient resources, such as home blood pressure machines, but most of the visits can be covered remotely.

“I am thrilled to do this,” Kennedy said. “People would be surprised how much these work like in-person visits and they have the benefit of reducing exposure.”

Loosbrock said Sanford staff takes extra precautions to accommodate patients who do need to enter the facility, by cleaning public areas thoroughly and isolating patients with coronavirus symptoms or history.

“Patients who exhibit respiratory symptoms of any kind will be taken to a separate area for check-in and waiting,” Loosbrock said.

She said it’s very important that people call ahead before coming to the hospital or clinic with coronavirus symptoms. The clinic phone number is 507-283-4476.

Other changes or cancelations:

Sanford Luverne will reschedule all non-urgent radiology or imaging appointments, but continue with diagnostic, essential and more emergent X-rays and scans to ensure patients are receiving the care they need.

Luverne Hospice Cottage is screening visitors. While hospice is not strictly limiting numbers, they ask that visitors stay in the patient room while being mindful of 6-foot social distancing from other visitors in the room.

Pregnancy, childbirth and newborn classes are canceled through the end of April.

Outpatient chemical dependency treatment has moved to individual sessions instead of group for the most part. Some very small groups may still meet while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The volunteer program has been put on hold and volunteers will be called when they can return to their duties.

Valet parking service is canceled temporarily.