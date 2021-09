Fifty years after his grandfather, Steve Sehr, was crowned LHS Homecoming King, his grandson, Casey Sehr, followed in his footsteps Monday night as Casey and Brooklynn VerSteeg were crowned LHS Homecoming King and Queen respectively in the new perform

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.