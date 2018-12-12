Luverne dentist among first in nation to offer laser care

Dr. Rebecca Vis at Luverne Family Dental is among 1 percent of dentists nationwide to introduce laser services to her patients this fall.

The FDA-approved technology offers dental care that requires no needles, no numbing, no drilling, no pain and no need for referrals outside Luverne for soft tissue care previously not available.

“Patients love it … it’s revolutionary,” Vis said. “It’s changed how we do things and what we can do for our patients.”

To treat a cavity, for example, the laser can pinpoint the area of decay and prepare only that part of the tooth for the filling.

“It targets what it needs to target, and it doesn’t damage other parts of the tooth,” Vis said.

She said this is especially true for cavities in the side of a tooth next to a healthy tooth.

“You don’t damage the teeth beside it,” she said. “It’s not so traumatic, and it allows for better restorations and better bonding.”

Because the laser takes the pain and trauma out of dental work, Vis said the service is especially popular with children.

“You don’t have that noise and the vibration that they’re scared of with the drill,” she said, adding that this is true for adults, too.

“People don’t have that fear of coming to the dentist, so they might not put off going to the dentist,” Vis said. “Plus, they can go back to work without waiting for the numbing to wear off.”

She points out that laser dentistry doesn’t involve radiation, something she gets asked about frequently.

“I tell my patients it’s just like lasik for eyes; this is lasik for teeth,” she said. “As much as you can get excited about dentistry, this is pretty exciting in the world of dentistry.”

Plus, laser dental work takes less time, thanks to precision technology that eliminates extra steps required by a drill.

“I can see more people in a day, which is important here because I’m so busy,” she said, explaining that her patients don’t have to wait as long for care.

Luverne Family Dental already averages nearly 40 patients per day during its 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. business hours on Monday through Thursday.

The laser allows more efficient procedures and therefore room in the schedule for more patient appointments, which also helps pay for the $150,000 machine — an investment other dentists have balked at.

“I’m the only one here, and I can make that decision on my own,” Vis said.

“Some older dentists might not want to make that investment, but I’m young and I plan to be here a long time, so it made sense for me to do it.”

The Solea Dental Laser is made by Convergent Dental, a private company in Needham, Massachusetts. Vis traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, in October for training to use the technology.

The CO2 laser technology, based on research by the California School of Dentistry, uses computer-guided wavelengths to perform painless procedures for both teeth and gums, from simple cavities to complex surgeries.

Vis said she’s already expanded her care for dozens of “soft-tissue” treatments, such as removing skin flaps from wisdom tooth extractions, treating mouth sores and fibromas or alleviating swollen or inflamed gums.

Many of the soft-tissue treatments would have to be referred outside of her office prior to the laser option.

“The world of medical and dental are very closely related,” Vis said. “We now have medical-grade laser treatment with a focus on dental care.”

She added that her most important consideration in bringing the laser technology to Luverne is that it will improve quality of care for her patients.

“It was an opportunity for me to bring this to Luverne and to my patients,” Vis said. “It’s a standard of care issue, and my patients love it.”

Vis, a Salem, South Dakota, native, has been a dentist in Luverne since 2009 and said it’s been rewarding to do business in the community.

“I grew up in a small town, so I’m lucky to be in a practice like this,” she said.

“I love the small town dynamic, and I see it as an honor that so many patients come to me. … People can go anywhere for dental care, but they choose to come here.”

That small-town focus is another reason Vis said laser technology is good for her patients.

“I don’t like to drive to Sioux Falls, and most of them don’t either — especially the elderly,” she said. “If this means I don’t have to refer them to Sioux Falls for care, it’s better for everyone.”

On a side note, Vis said she fields questions from the community about her role with Luverne Surgical Dental Clinic.

“They’re friends of mine, and they offer another service here that we won’t need to send patients out of town for,” Vis said. “They’re specialists in our field; they offer oral implants and surgeries, I offer dental care.”

Luverne Family Dental can be reached at 507-283-9129.