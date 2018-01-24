Luverne Community Education announces classes, activities

Community Ed

Community Ed contact info: C.Arends@isd2184.net or 507-283-4724.

Sister Act at the Chanhassen is Feb. 10. Fee is $110. (register by Jan. 10.)

Register now for summer baseball and softball – for students in K-12. Deadline is March 19.

Build a Bison class Jan. 25 is for students K-3. Fee is $4.

Hockey 101 Jan. 25 will help you better understand the game of hockey. Fee is $10.

Windbreak design and maintenance for an acreage or farm will be highlighted at the Trees & Windbreaks Class on Monday, Jan. 29. All participants are welcome that want to learn more about picking the right tree and caring for trees. Rock County Soil and Water Conservation will take orders at class.

On Feb. 1 students in grades 3-5 will have Fun With Squishy Circuits using special dough and light-up LED accents. Fee is $13

Learn the newest bracelet craze at Kumihimo Braiding class on Feb. 3. Residents from Poplar Creek will be helping students. Fee is $20 which includes the disk to make more.

A six session Throwing on a Pottery Wheel for participants grade 9 through adult will begin on Feb. 3. Fee is $59, plus a $10 material fee.

A six-session Hand Building Clay Class for participants grade 5 through adult will begin on Feb. 3. Fee is $49, plus a $15 material fee.

Just basic sewing skills and an old sweater will be required to make your own unique Mittens and Boot Toppers at class held on Feb. 3 (morning). Fee is $13.

Preschool Classes for ages 3–5 is now opening registration for Fall of 2018.

Half day Preschool classes are offered during the school year for children who are 3 years old up to kindergarten age. Enrollments are accepted throughout the school year.