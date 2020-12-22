Luverne City Park vandalized again, reward remains

Vandals struck the Luverne City Park “Love the Lights” display again, this time breaking windows out of the Jaycox tractor. The Luverne Chamber office sent a message Tuesday morning encouraging members to check their displays. “As you know, a reward has been offered for the previous vandalism but this takes it to a whole new level,” wrote Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere. “This is more than something mischievous done by young kids; this is serious.” She encouraged members to remove valuables, if need be. The Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is 507-283-5000. If anyone notices suspicious activity at the park, they’re encouraged to report it. “Things like this should not happen in our community,” Lanphere said. “It will take all of us to work together to stop it.”