Luverne City Council members have approved a $2,766,560 levy for taxes payable in 2023.

That’s a 9.34-percent increase of $236,380 over the current levy.

The levy amount covers $1,958,110 for the General Fund, $258,450 for principal and interest on existing debt, and $550,000 for the annual pool and fitness center subsidy to keep rates affordable for all residents.