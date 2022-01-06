Luverne to celebrate Buffalo Days

Luverne’s 38th annual Buffalo Days Celebration is on deck for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-5.

The lineup includes all the weekend classics — the Friday Night Cruise-In, Saturday’s parade on Main Street and Buffalo Days Expo at the Courthouse Square.

The Cruise-In is from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday with free vehicle registration (all collectibles welcome) and live music, food and beer garden.

Also on Friday the Annual Luverne Baseball Tournament (9U thru 14U & Junior Legion) begins and continues through Saturday and Sunday.

Live performances of the Luverne High School musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Buffalo Days weekend in the school performing arts center. (See the related story on page 6A.)

On Saturday the lineup of entertainment and activities includes:

•Sanford Buffalo Days Fun Run – Registration at 7 a.m. – at Luverne City Park.

•4-H Waffle Feed at the Masonic Temple from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

•Sno-Masters Membership Drive & Side by Side/ATC Poker Run at 9 a.m.

•Buffalo Days Expo vendor show at the Rock County Courthouse Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Ninja Anywhere Interactive Inflatables at the Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Parade on Main Street at 10 a.m.

•Quilt Show at the Hinkly House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (See the related story on page 7A.)

•Block Party at Take 16 Brewing Company.

On Sunday the 10th annual Tales from the Graves and Pie and Ice Cream Social returns to Maplewood Cemetery from 1 to 4 p.m. with a full slate of local actors portraying distinguished Rock County residents. (See the related story on page 7A.)