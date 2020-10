It was one for the history books. Luverne's iconic Tri-State Band Festival this year played out in the form of a marching band clinic to a small audience of family members in the bleachers at Cardinal Field Saturday afternoon.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.