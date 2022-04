On Thursday, April 7, Pioneer PBS will release a new “Postcards” series that features Minnesota artists, including the Luverne-based band, Beautiful Kingdom.

The three-piece band, Beautiful Kingdom, features Matthew Stensland-Bos of Luverne, Nadia Sessen, originally of Montreal, Quebec, and Tyler Bryce, originally of California.

