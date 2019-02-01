Love of literature leads Luverne man to publish works of his own

Poetry writing became a retirement routine for Bob Wratz’s several months ago and now the Luverne man is a published author.

“Just one day I felt like writing a poem and I posted it to Facebook,” he said. “I got some good feedback, so the next day I wrote another, then another and another one; next thing I have two books.”

His first book, “Fortune Smiles Poems,” is a collection of 82 original works on 108 pages, published after Wratz began his daily poem writing in July.

His second book, “The Road to Somewhere Poems,” went on sale online shortly before the holidays.

The 110-page book includes 68 poems but ends with the original prose composition that earned Wratz first place at the 2012 Scribe of Siouxland Prose and Poetry contest.

The previously unpublished “Solmund’s Daughter” was Wratz’s six-page entry in the adult prose category.

He also entered a poem.

While his prose generated very few criticisms from the judges, Wratz’s poetry critique included a list of improvements followed by the message, “Try again.”

Wratz took the criticisms in stride.

“I like to say the only thing I know about poetry is that I like it,” he said.

Wratz spent 30 years as a computer programmer, working locally with organizations like the Good Samaritan Society Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne and businesses such as the former Glen’s Food Center until retiring three years ago.

An avid book reader, Wratz said his passion for literature began with a free hour while a student at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, when he picked up “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“I just loved it,” he said. “I just kept reading from there.”

Now at age 65, Wratz finds himself drawn to reading non-fiction books before turning to his evening poetry writing.

He said his technique is unique and maybe a little unorthodox of turning to the computer with no particular poem topic in mind other than a time limit.

“I bet I never spend more than a half hour writing a poem,” he said. “A number of poems would be better if I spent more time on them.”

Several of Wratz’s poems include personal experiences or imagined experiences integrated with undertones of his religious faith.

One poem, “Celestial Child,” was written with his son, Ryan, in mind.

The poem begins with images of an innocent boy looking to heaven.

“I just believe — it’s a religious belief — that children who are not accountable are heirs to the Kingdom,” Wratz said.

The poem reflects back to Ryan’s birth and his later diagnosis of autism, which ends Wratz’s poem “… but he couldn’t know, that the wicked witch of the west had dropped a house on your head … soon, we knew, we weren’t in Kansas anymore.”

Wratz’s first book was dedicated to Ryan, who lives in a group home in Stillwater, and his other son, Christopher, who lives in Sioux Falls with grandson Thomas to whom the second book is dedicated.

“Pure Joy (for TDW)” reflects back to Thomas’ birth and ends in a game of hide ‘n’ seek with the young boy. Wratz’s experience ends the poem, “You’re pure joy, Thomas. Never forget that, always remember.”

Friends encouraged Wratz to publish his poems, directing him to Cyberwit.com.

For a fee, the company, based in India, publishes original written works from authors like Wratz around the world.

Each published work promotes the company’s ideals of peace, love, beauty and freedom through creative expression.

Wratz’s books are also sold on Amazon.com.

He continues to write his daily poems, but he is uncertain whether or not a third publication is his future.

“It’s just something I always wanted to do,” he said.