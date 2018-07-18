Lord Grizzly Gallery features Lindsay Carone

Coffey Contemporary Arts (CCA), an arts exhibition and education facility in Luverne, is featuring artist Lindsay Carone for Lord Grizzly Gallery's newest exhibit, “Offering.” Carone is a New York-based American artist working primarily in sculpture, installation and textiles. According to gallery owners and curators Cody and Nicole Henrichs, Carone’s recent work for “Offering” reflects her interest in the relationships between spirituality and consumerism in terms of how “awe, aspiration, desire, and self-improvement are communicated in both sacred or spiritual spaces and in the commercial and consumer sphere.” Focusing on elements such as decoration and embellishment, re-contextualized symbols, use of color and architecture, her work “examines the value in objects of aspiration, ornamentation, the impulse to decorate and the mysterious power of handmade objects.” Carone’s art will be on display at Lord Grizzly Gallery through Aug. 24. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The display is free and open to the public. Appointments can be made through cca.t4d@gmail.com or by calling 401-500-3057.