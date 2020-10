Vander Pol Excavating out of Orange City, Iowa, has been laying concrete over the past several days on the Luverne Loop Trail near the city park. Phase 3 of the trail crosses East Main Street on the west side of the Rock River Bridge and follows the Redbird Field driveway and through green space between the backfield and the river.

