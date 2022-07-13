Long-awaited weekend is here; alumni have full slate of events ahead

After more than a year of planning, the Cardinal Pride weekend is underway, starting with Thursday night’s 60th anniversary of Luverne’s iconic Hot Dog Night.

The anticipated 15,000 free hot dogs, courtesy of Luverne businesses, will hit the grills all over town around 5 p.m. with serving from 5:30 until they’re gone.

Hot dogs, of course, are only a small part of what’s become a weekend affair with Wiener Dog Beauty Contests, Wiener Dog Races, live music, beer garden, Tae Kwon Do and Spotlight Dance demonstrations and much more ... such as a fire department sprinkler, corn hole tournament, inflatables, balloon designs and, yes, more.

See the Luverne Chamber website or this week’s Announcer for details.

The Friday Night Cruise ‘N Park continues the summer event with classic cars lining Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. and the arrival of the Gray Ghost set for 6 p.m. Food trucks, live music and a beer garden round out the evening.

The rest of the weekend lineup is geared specifically for the all-school “Cardinal Pride” reunion celebration.

The Star Herald has been following these plans and compiled them in a magazine-style special section enclosed with this edition.

Also, see page 12 for the Cardinal Pride poster and visit the Luverne Chamber website for updates.