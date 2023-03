Local grain producers reported corn and soybean yields from the 2022 production year at just above the state average, a year after record-setting yields locally in 2021.

Rock County farmers averaged a corn yield of 196.8 bushels per acre in 2022 from 129,400 harvested acres. In 2021 local producers pushed the county’s corn yield record from 127,600 acres of 206.4 bushels per acre.