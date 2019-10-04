Local Working Group to discuss county natural resource priorities April 15

The public is encouraged to attend the Rock County meeting of the USDA Local Working Group at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the Rock County Soil and Water Conservation District/Land Management Office in Luverne.

The public meeting is planned as part of a joint effort by the USDA and the Rock County Soil and Water Conservation District to engage more participants in the conservation process in Rock County.

Local Working Groups provide input to the District Conservationist of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs.

Topics of discussion will include prioritizing resource concerns for Rock County for Fiscal Year 2020.

Contact Resource Conservationist Levi Campion at 507-283-2360 ext. 114 or email Levi.Campion@mn.usda.gov.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Campion by April 10.