When Alaska’s “Last Great Race on Earth” begins March 4, sixth-graders at Luverne Middle-High School and staff at Rock Veterinary Clinic in Luverne will be following mushers along the 1,000-mile race course.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race enters its 51st year, while this year’s Luverne sixth-graders are the third class to follow mushers on the race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.