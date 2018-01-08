Local students complete mission work at home

A group of youth from Grace Lutheran Church, along with some support from adults in the congregation, painted Courtney Gonnerman's home in Luverne July 23 and 24.

The group was inspired to serve at home after attending the National Lutheran Youth Gathering in Houston in June.

Courtney's husband, Jacob Gonnerman, lost his life in a snowmobile accident in April, and painting their home was a planned project he never had a chance to do.

Grace youth director Carrie Overgaard said church and community members donated cookies, popsicles, ice cream bars and water to the group, and the Gonnermans provided pizza to show their appreciation.

"There were many laughs and tears as the final inspection was done by the family," Overgaard said. "We have amazing kids in our community. Luverne should be very proud."

The Tuesday crew of the Grace Lutheran Church youth workers are (front, from left, Connor Overgaard, Keith Erickson, Eli Radtke, Chris Rosin, Genna Rolfs, Jill Wagner, Sadie Reisdorfer, Kaitlyn Anderson, Chad Overgaard, Samantha Wieneke, Paige Sandbulte, Courtney Gonnerman, Wesson Gonnerman, Courtney Wendland, Rose Baerenwald, Pastor Stephen Hilding, (on steps, from bottom to top) Luke Thorson, Mackenzie Petersen, Jessica Anderson, Tucker Wieneke, Amelia Gonnerman, Nathan Overgaard, Eric Thorson and Gunnar Oldre. Not pictured are Julia Ferguson, Nicole Hoogland, Rozilyn Oye and Maddie Schmuck.