Local students attend annual writers conference
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:58pm mfodness
Luverne Middle School students were among 500 around the region who attended the 28th annual Conference of Young Writers Jan. 8 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The local sixth- through eighth-graders participated in three learning sessions exploring their creativity in writing and discovering how to express thoughts using written words. The Southwest West Central Service Cooperative coordinates the event for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.