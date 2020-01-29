Home / Home
Attending from Luverne were (front row from left) Aaron Kindt, Dayson Fritz, Zander Carbonneau, Maddy Schepel, Addison Mann, Gabi Nath-Huls, Hannah Woodley, Hannah Kempema, Katelynn Van Belle, (second row) Audrie DeBates, Marin Oakes, Nora Louwagie, Katia Jarchow, Zariah Holmgren, Hallie Pergande, Katherine Pizel, Matthew Rogers, Xavier McKenzie, Chase Matthiesen, (third row) Hailey Boll, Morgan Jonas, Jo Lopez-Bomstad, Zoe Perkins, (back) Zoey Berghorst, Hailey Johnson, Maya Limones-Gonzalez and Brendan Ei

Local students attend annual writers conference

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:58pm mfodness

Luverne Middle School students were among 500 around the region who attended the 28th annual Conference of Young Writers Jan. 8 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The local sixth- through eighth-graders participated in three learning sessions exploring their creativity in writing and discovering how to express thoughts using written words. The Southwest West Central Service Cooperative coordinates the event for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

 

