Local Spotlight Dance members qualify for nationals

Ten local Spotlight Dance groups attended the Triple S Dance Competition in Sioux Falls on March 10, and some of the same dancers also attended the DX Amaze Competition in Minneapolis on March 23.

In Sioux Falls the dancers competed in categories such as jazz, lyrical, ballet, musical theatre, open and tap and received first place in their categories.

In addition to being category winners, two Luverne dancers, Mary Opitz and Meghan Witte, received the highest award, three stars, for their solo performances.

The routine “Egyptian,” consisting of the trio dancers Mary Opitz, Meghan Witte and Vivian Brockberg, won two stars and first place and third place high point.

Meghan Witte received the Stand Out Dancer Award/Scholarship for her solo performance.

Judges may select a routine from the competition as a personal favorite for the Judges Choice Award in creative concept, which went to the Spotlight Dance group that performed the routine, “Black,” at Triple S in Sioux Falls. The senior dancers in that number were Elise Jarchow, Hope Thorson, Ashley Overvaag, Mary Opitz and Meghan Witte.

At the DX competition in Minneapolis the Spotlight Dance routine "Egyptian" won the Judges Choice Award and Platinum for Acro Dance (acrobatics) and choreography.

“It is quite an honor for the dancers to receive the one favorite routine from so many routines at a competition,” said Spotlight Dance instructor Cindy Crable.

Megan Witte received a Platinum Elite for her solo, “Dangerous,” at DX and third overall. Mary Opitz and Vivian Brockberg won Platinum scores for their solos “You Say” and “Sunday Finest,” respectively.

The awards are silver, gold, high gold, platinum and platinum elite. Silver is the lowest score, platinum elite the highest.

The top local performers will go on to compete in the Triple S Dance Competition Nationals on June 16 at Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

The select Spotlight Dancers also qualified for DX Amaze national competition June 27-30 in Minneapolis, but they will not attend due to summer scheduling conflicts.