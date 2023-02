The Blue Mound Figure Skaters took second place out of more than 20 skating clubs competing in the Frosty Blades competition Feb. 3-5 at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine. Twenty-seven skaters represented the local rink in team, individual, and partner events to take home the trophy. The skaters' next competition will be Prairie Polar Blast in Brookings, South Dakota, on Feb. 25 and 26.