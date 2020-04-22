Local runner finishes 'Luverne Marathon' with help from students; raises money for three families grieving loss of loved ones

Small groups of people gathered along Peter Janiszeski’s running route Saturday as he substituted the Boston Marathon with his own 26.2-mile Luverne Marathon.

Friends, co-workers and community members cheered Janiszeski as he ran along Dodge Street, Blue Mound Avenue, 131st Street and Highway 75. Many clapped, shouted words of encouragement and held up signs as he passed.

Written messages included, “Run, Pete, Run,” “One Step at a Time,” “You’ve Got This,” “Running on Angel Wings,” and one from a co-worker, “Worst Parade Ever.”

Among the groups cheering Janiszeski were family members of the late Jackson Facile, Anthony Boyenga and Brooke Thompson. All three had ties to the Luverne community, and each died in the past year.

When Janiszeski learned that the Boston event was postponed until fall, he decided he would run the race on the same weekend as the Boston Marathon was originally scheduled. He dubbed it the “Luverne Marathon,” and his one-man run became a fundraiser for the three families.

Saturday’s event raised $1,200. However, donations can still be dropped off at Security Savings Bank in Luverne, Hills and Ellsworth through Friday.

“I’m just an ordinary man who did something extra for those in need,” Janiszeski said. “All of us have the power to make a difference by how we treat and lift those around us by lending a helping hand, a kind word, or a listening ear.”

However, the Luverne High School math teacher and cross country/track coach didn’t anticipate he would need help finishing the last 8.2 miles of the 26.2-mile event on Saturday.

In an April 15 social media post, Janiszeski referenced the possibility of not being able to finish.

“I have been experiencing some calf pain that got pretty intense last Saturday,” he wrote. “If it’s not cooperating come Saturday, I know I can and I promise to grind out a chunk of it, but I can’t promise I’ll be able to finish if the pain gets too severe.”

Mile 18 proved to be the “chunk” of it, and hip pain forced Janiszeski to stop running.

Picking up where he stopped were a few of the LHS cross country athletes including his own sons, Camden and Owen.

“It was not planned,” Janiszeski said. “The plan was to try to grind through all 26.2 miles if my body would allow me to. I was feeling pretty good, had a great pace going, and the calves were bearable through 15-16 miles.

“When the kids figured out that I was going to stop and couldn’t keep going, they decided that they were going to finish the final 8.2 miles for me.”

The 11 students completed the race and lined up with Janiszeski for a photograph, each athlete standing six feet from each other, about three hours after Janiszeski began the marathon around 7 a.m.

Students in addition to Camden and Owen Janiszeski were Elizabeth Wagner, Brady Bork, Makena Nelson, Tianna Lais, Jenna DeBates, Brooklynn Versteeg, Regan Feit, Brayden Tofteland, Tenley Nelson and Carson Tofteland.

LHS social worker Stacy Schepel reflected on watching the students pick up where Janiszeski left off on Janiszeski’s Facebook page.

“It’s absolutely perfect because the reality is none of these families that you ran to support are running their races alone either,” Schepel wrote. “My hope is … that there is someone that can help them finish that minute task, day, activity, etc.”

Janiszeski had Bible verses written on his arms in black ink: Philippians 4:13, Isaiah 40:31, John 16:33 and Hebrews 12:2.

“I had the initials of Anthony, Brooke and Jackson inside the hearts around John 16:33,” he said.

“John 16:33 reminds me that despite the trials and tribulations we have, Jesus overcame the world, and these families have endured a loss like no other.

“It was very rewarding for me to not only do something special for the community, but also to see my team lift me up.”