Local runner finishes 'Luverne Marathon' with help from students; raises money for three families grieving loss of loved ones

“It’s like God’s carrying you in this picture! Your feet aren’t even on the ground,” commented Peter Janiszeski’s cousin Stacey Belker Rubertus. Saturday morning Janiszeski ran the “Luverne Marathon” by himself to honor of three area families who lost loved ones in the past year.Water bottles like these were carefully labeled and placed at certain mile points by Peter Janiszeski’s family. Once they were drank, family members picked up the discarded bottles.The Facile family and friends hold signs of encouragement as Peter Janiszeski ran the Luverne Marathon Saturday morning. Pictured from left are Monica Facile, Ella Facile, Addilyn Chapa, Addisyn Facile, Amy Chapa, Travis Chapa, Jaycee Chapa, Mason Facile and Kamdyn Chapa. In addition to a sign that read, “Run Pete Run,” co-worker Becky Rahm also showed Peter Janiszeski a sign for his lone marathon run that read “Worst Parade Ever.”Mason Facile (left) and Kamdyn Chapa sit with Kiley the dog and a sign that reads “Thank you.”A banner hands on the Luverne High School tennis court fence about the “Luverne Marathon” and Peter Janiszeski solo run in honor of the late Anthony Boyenga, Brooke Thompson and Jackson Facile. Donations will be accepted through Friday at Security Savings Bank in Luverne, Hills and Ellsworth.Peter Janiszeski makes one of several laps on Highway 75 passed the Luverne Middle-High School where he is a mathematics teacher. Cheering him from the school’s lawn are the Facile family and friends.When Peter Janiszeski stopped running at 18th mile of the 26.2-mile Luverne Marathon, his sons along with members of the Luverne High School cross country team ran or biked the final 8.2 miles. The group gathered for a picture after finishing event and included (from left) Elizabeth Wagner, Makena Nelson, Tianna Lais, Jenna DeBates, Brooklynn Versteeg, Regan Feit, Peter Janiszeski, son Camden Janiszeski, Brayden Tofteland, Tenley Nelson, son Owen Janiszeski and Carson Tofteland.Peter Janiszeski watches the ease of stride by Brayden Tofteland (left) and his son Camden Janiszeski Saturday as they finish the last miles of the marathon Peter started Saturday and finished 18 out of the 26.2 miles. Following on bicycles are Carson Tofteland and son Owen Janiszeski.

Local runner finishes 'Luverne Marathon' with help from students; raises money for three families grieving loss of loved ones

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:08pm mfodness
Mavis Fodness

Small groups of people gathered along Peter Janiszeski’s running route Saturday as he substituted the Boston Marathon with his own 26.2-mile Luverne Marathon.

Friends, co-workers and community members cheered Janiszeski as he ran along Dodge Street, Blue Mound Avenue, 131st Street and Highway 75. Many clapped, shouted words of encouragement and held up signs as he passed.

Written messages included, “Run, Pete, Run,” “One Step at a Time,” “You’ve Got This,” “Running on Angel Wings,” and one from a co-worker, “Worst Parade Ever.”

Among the groups cheering Janiszeski were family members of the late Jackson Facile, Anthony Boyenga and Brooke Thompson. All three had ties to the Luverne community, and each died in the past year.

When Janiszeski learned that the Boston event was postponed until fall, he decided he would run the race on the same weekend as the Boston Marathon was originally scheduled. He dubbed it the “Luverne Marathon,” and his one-man run became a fundraiser for the three families.

Saturday’s event raised $1,200. However, donations can still be dropped off at Security Savings Bank in Luverne, Hills and Ellsworth through Friday.

“I’m just an ordinary man who did something extra for those in need,” Janiszeski said. “All of us have the power to make a difference by how we treat and lift those around us by lending a helping hand, a kind word, or a listening ear.”

However, the Luverne High School math teacher and cross country/track coach didn’t anticipate he would need help finishing the last 8.2 miles of the 26.2-mile event on Saturday.

In an April 15 social media post, Janiszeski referenced the possibility of not being able to finish.

 “I have been experiencing some calf pain that got pretty intense last Saturday,” he wrote. “If it’s not cooperating come Saturday, I know I can and I promise to grind out a chunk of it, but I can’t promise I’ll be able to finish if the pain gets too severe.” 

Mile 18 proved to be the “chunk” of it, and hip pain forced Janiszeski to stop running.

Picking up where he stopped were a few of the LHS cross country athletes including his own sons, Camden and Owen.

“It was not planned,” Janiszeski said. “The plan was to try to grind through all 26.2 miles if my body would allow me to. I was feeling pretty good, had a great pace going, and the calves were bearable through 15-16 miles.

“When the kids figured out that I was going to stop and couldn’t keep going, they decided that they were going to finish the final 8.2 miles for me.” 

The 11 students completed the race and lined up with Janiszeski for a photograph, each athlete standing six feet from each other, about three hours after Janiszeski began the marathon around 7 a.m.

Students in addition to Camden and Owen Janiszeski were Elizabeth Wagner, Brady Bork, Makena Nelson, Tianna Lais, Jenna DeBates, Brooklynn Versteeg, Regan Feit, Brayden Tofteland, Tenley Nelson and Carson Tofteland.

LHS social worker Stacy Schepel reflected on watching the students pick up where Janiszeski left off on Janiszeski’s Facebook page.

“It’s absolutely perfect because the reality is none of these families that you ran to support are running their races alone either,” Schepel wrote. “My hope is … that there is someone that can help them finish that minute task, day, activity, etc.”

Janiszeski had Bible verses written on his arms in black ink: Philippians 4:13, Isaiah 40:31, John 16:33 and Hebrews 12:2.

“I had the initials of Anthony, Brooke and Jackson inside the hearts around John 16:33,” he said.

“John 16:33 reminds me that despite the trials and tribulations we have, Jesus overcame the world, and these families have endured a loss like no other.

“It was very rewarding for me to not only do something special for the community, but also to see my team lift me up.” 

 

