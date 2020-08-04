Local licensing center available for tabs, plate renewals

Rock County residents who need to renew vehicle license tabs can now do so under a no-contact process through the local motor vehicle department in Luverne beginning today.

The process also includes license plates for farm vehicles and needed title transfers.

License tab renewals

In order to receive new license tabs, residents should complete the following steps:

1.) Complete the bottom portion of the registration renewal notice by filling in the following information regarding the vehicle’s insurance information:

•Insurance company (not the agent).

•Insurance policy number.

•Full expiration date (month, day, year).

2.) Include a phone number on the renewal notice in case the office needs more information.

3.) Verify the address on the renewal notice as correct, as this is where the new tabs/plates will be mailed to If it is incorrect, please make a note of the correct address.

4.) Include the entire notice (top and bottom).

5.) Make check payments payable to Motor Vehicles for the amount listed as total due.

6.) Return the renewal notice and payment one of the following ways:

•Drop off in the large mailbox in the Rock County Courthouse entryway.

•Mail to Rock County License Center, P.O. Box 509, Luverne, MN 56156.

Farm plate renewals

Residents renewing a farm plate will need to call the license center office in Luverne at 507-283-5024 and receive the correct payment amount due from a staff member.

If vehicle is over 55,000 pounds, residents will need to provide heavy vehicle use tax or HVUT form.

All requests mailed

Once the renewal is processed, the tabs or license plates will be mailed to the address on the renewal notice or other address if indicated.

Call the license center office (507-283-5024) if a title transfer is needed to ensure. The call will ensure all necessary information is included before dropping off the request off in the drop-box in the courthouse entryway.

Requests take about one week to complete.

Timeline for processing

The mail-in and drop-off procedures will remain in effect until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak.

Renewals of drivers’ license renewals or ID cards cannot be completed at this time due to potential face-to-face contact.

Licenses or ID cards that expire during the peacetime emergency have two months after the governor ends the peacetime emergency declaration.

All state licensing centers were mandated closed from March 28 to April 10 following Governor Walz’s peacetime emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No end to the peacetime emergency has been announced.