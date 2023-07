Area volunteer fire departments helped each other last week extinguish two hay bale fires.

Firefighters were first dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, to the Morris Fick farm southwest of Luverne in Luverne Township.

Hills and Beaver Creek fire departments provided mutual aid.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.