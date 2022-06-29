Lions Donate blankets to Sanford Castle

Lions of 5M3 members delivered 219 edge tie blankets to the Sanford Castle on Tuesday, May 10. Pictured (from left) are Sanford staff Paula Erck, Carrie Kindrop, Cassidy Pollema, Taylor Muller, Pat Glaubitz, 5M3 District Governor Gordon Mulder, Lion Lois Mulder (both of Luverne), and 5M3 Childhood Cancer Blanket Chair Lion Diana Kuehl. At the February Lions midwinter convention in Marshall about 150 blankets were tied by the convention attendees, including members from the Luverne Lions Club. “This was a district project so all members of 5M3 had a chance to help out,” Mulder said.