The Lions Club donated $750 to cover the tuition to send Nick Lenz, who has Type 1 diabetes, to Diabetes Camp for one week in June. Nick was asked what he enjoyed about Diabetes Camp last year, and he responded that he liked two things: swimming and eating s’mores.

