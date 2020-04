The Luverne Lions Club recently donated $750 to cover tuition for local student Emma Deutsch, 13, to attend Camp Gilbert this summer in Waubay, South Dakota. The camp, located at Camp Nesodak, is for children ages 8 to 18 living with Type 1 diabetes. “We are very grateful,” said Emma’s mom, Sarah Deutsch. Pictured with Emma on March 12 at the Rock County Library are Luverne Lions members Gordon Mulder and LeRoy Schomacker.