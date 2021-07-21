Lions Club awards students scholarships

The Luverne Lions Club recently presented $100 scholarships to the Luverne High School Lions Club Students of the Quarter and the annual $750 scholarship. Scholarship recipients are (front, from left) Ainslie Robinson, Lauren VerSteeg, Elise Jarchow and Rozilyn Oye and Lions Club members (in back) Awards Chairman Codie Zeutenhorst and Club President Steve Cattnach. All received checks for $100, and Jarchow received $750 as the overall winner, based on leadership, community involvement and teamwork skills. The students help with Lions Club projects, such as the upcoming fair, according to club member Bill Martin. “We've had a few that work Lions projects, like our upcoming Rock County Fair the end of July. They become part of our work group,” he said, “and the synergy makes whatever task easily accomplishable with their skills mingled with our Lions Club across the years.”