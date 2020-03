Community leaders will host the annual LIFT Gala and Community Report Friday, March 20, in Grand Prairie Events, Luverne, with a 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. program and 7 p.m. dinner

LIFT — Luverne Initiatives For Tomorrow — was established in 2010 as a collaboration of public and private sectors brainstorming about how to improve the Luverne community.