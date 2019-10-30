Library offers 'Scary Stories' at pumpkin patch

The Rock County Library will host Halloween Scary Stories on Oct. 31 at the Verhey Pumpkin Patch on East River Road.

From 7:30 to 8 p.m. children’s librarian Bronwyn Wenzel will read Halloween-themed picture books to little ones, ages 2 to third grade, in the pumpkin patch at sunset.

Then, as the moon comes up and darkness settles in, Scary Stories for big kids will start around 8 p.m.

Without ruining the surprise — Rock County librarian Calla Jarvie said the evening will involve more than just storybooks in keeping with a spooky Halloween theme.

“We’re going to warn everyone so that they know it’s going to be a little scary,” Jarvie said.

“It will involve some fake blood and some people running around in the woods. … It will be dark with some sound effects.”