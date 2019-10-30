Home / Home
A not-so-scary Rock County librarian Calla Jarvie shows off a haunted graveyard that’s part of an elaborate spooky setup at the Verhey Pumpkin Patch for Thursday night’s “Scary Stories” on East River Road. Monday’s daylight masked the frightful effect of darkness, sound effects and fake blood that will create an appropriate Halloween atmosphere for the 8:30 p.m. readings.

Library offers 'Scary Stories' at pumpkin patch

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:22pm mfodness
By: 
Lori Sorenson

The Rock County Library will host Halloween Scary Stories on Oct. 31 at the Verhey Pumpkin Patch on East River Road.

From 7:30 to 8 p.m. children’s librarian Bronwyn Wenzel will read Halloween-themed picture books to little ones, ages 2 to third grade, in the pumpkin patch at sunset.

Then, as the moon comes up and darkness settles in, Scary Stories for big kids will start around 8 p.m.

Without ruining the surprise — Rock County librarian Calla Jarvie said the evening will involve more than just storybooks in keeping with a spooky Halloween theme.

“We’re going to warn everyone so that they know it’s going to be a little scary,” Jarvie said.

“It will involve some fake blood and some people running around in the woods.  … It will be dark with some sound effects.”

 

