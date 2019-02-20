Library News

Contact the Rock County Library at rocklibrarystaff@gmail.com or 507-449-5040 for more information or to register for events.

The 2019 Winter Reading Program is underway and operates until March 31. Prizes are earned by participants who read/listen to 12 books over the three-month timeframe. Reading logs/punch cards can be picked up anytime during the program period at the circulation desk.

Mah Jongg at the library is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Anyone is welcome to learn to play the Chinese game played with tiles printed with various symbols.

Winter Story Time is each Friday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. through April 12.

Evening Story Time is from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, for story reading, craft making and singing of songs.

‘Paws to Read’ photo contest runs from Feb. 11-24. Send photos of pets reading books to rocklibrarystaff@gmail.com. Vote for your favorite pet photo from Feb. 25-March 3.

Teen Book Club, Thursdays through March 14, with games, snacks and book discussions about Angie Thomas’ award-winning book, “The Hate U Give.” Registration is required.

Bad Art Night at Take 16 is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Take 16 Brewing Company. A competition will determine who can make the worst piece of art with the provided materials. Registration required.

Learn How to Swing Dance is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Bring a partner to learn the basic steps and work up to basic spins and dips. Registration required.

DIY book page banner is at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Use old books to choose a word or phrase to make a banner with the supplies provided. Registration required.

Little Minnesota in World War II, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6. Authors Jill and Deane Johnson talk about their book, featuring 140 fallen heroes from small Minnesota towns.

State Parks of Minnesota, 3 p.m. Monday, April 8. Photographer Doug Ohman presents a visual program focused on our state parks.

Candance Simar Author Visit, 2 p.m. Monday, April 29. Simar write historical fiction including the Abercrombie Trail series.

Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.