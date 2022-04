Farm Week at the Rock County Library last week featured a weeklong lineup of farm-focused activities, including reading with a farmer Tuesday morning. Beaver Creek farmer Peter Bakken, on behalf of Minnesota Farm Bureau, read books about farming to preschoolers and talked about the John Deere tractor that C&B, Luverne, parked in the library lot.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.