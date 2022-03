The Rock County Library hosted “Bad Art Night” Thursday, March 17, at Take 16 Brewing Company in Luverne. The object was to create the worst piece of art with assortment of materials provided. “This was all stuff that we already had at the library,” said Library Director Calla Jarvie.

